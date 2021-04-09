Covid-19 immunisation programme: Efforts to reach out to Orang Asli will be intensified, says minister

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said to achieve success in the implementation of the immunisation programme, agencies and departments under KKMM will engage with the community through various methods to provide information on the vaccine. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ROMPIN, April 9 — Efforts to channel information on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to the Orang Asli community will be intensified, said Communications and Multimedia Minister (KKMM) Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said to achieve success in the implementation of the immunisation programme, agencies and departments under KKMM will engage with the community through various methods to provide information on the vaccine.

“With the Orang Asli we must pay more attention and double our efforts in explaining to them about the vaccine.

“Apart from going down to the field, we also use the Orang Asli radio broadcast but among them, they have several dialects, so we will try to approach them as best possible,” he said during a briefing in conjunction with the Jelajah Malaysia Prihatin Programme, here, today.

Also present were Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid, National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid and Rompin chief assistant district officer Osman Omar.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sukari when met by reporters said, to reach out to the Orang Asli to provide information on the standard operating procedures (SOP) and Covid-19 vaccine, the department had also used the Info On Wheels (IOW) and [email protected] programmes.

He said the department personnel would also be helping to register the group for the vaccine either manually or via the website, only after obtaining the consent of the individuals involved.

“In addition we have an integrated network with the District Health Office and the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) to make it easier for us to engage with the group and to ensure that they understand what have been briefed,” he said.

He added that anyone having difficulties with internet access can visit the district Information Department to register by complying with the SOPs set. — Bernama