Air Selangor, IWK to further develop reclaimed water industry

In a joint statement today, Air Selangor and IWK said Central Water Reclamation Sdn Bhd will explore IWK’s treatment plants, including the plants located at Pantai 2 and Section 23, Shah Alam, Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) will further develop the reclaimed water industry and expand the initiative to various industries.

In a joint statement today, both parties said Central Water Reclamation Sdn Bhd will explore IWK’s treatment plants, including the plants located at Pantai 2, here and Section 23, Shah Alam, Selangor.

“This collaboration highlights our long-term commitment towards the sustainable development of the Malaysian water industry, whilst supporting the nation’s target to recycle 33 per cent of the nation’s treated effluent by 2030 under the Green Technology Master Plan 2017-2030,” they said

Central Water is a special purpose vehicle that is 60 per cent owned by Air Selangor and 40 per cent owned by IWK.

It was set up in March 2021 with the mission of embarking into the reclaimed water industry by optimising the use of existing water resources in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya while protecting the environment.

In other development, latex gloves maker, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd became the first customer of the reclaimed water that was produced by Central Water and distributed by Air Selangor for industrial use.

Central Water produces the reclaimed water at its treatment plant in Setia Alam, which will then be distributed directly by Air Selangor to Kossan’s premises through a dedicated pipe network.

A deal was sealed today between Central Water and Air Selangor for the bulk supply of reclaimed water.

A separate deal was also inked between Air Selangor and Kossan for the distribution of reclaimed water to three subsidiaries of Kossan. — Bernama