Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Sarawak DCM confirms contacted by police for not wearing face mask during Matu visit

Thursday, 08 Apr 2021 11:59 AM MYT

BY SULOK TAWIE

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says he is grateSarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the police contacted him after a video of the incident went viral on social media, adding that he will pay the fine. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)
Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says he is grateSarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the police contacted him after a video of the incident went viral on social media, adding that he will pay the fine. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, April 8 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today admitted that he was contacted by the police for not wearing a face mask after a function in Matu in the Mukah Division recently.

He said the police contacted him after a video of the incident went viral on social media, adding that he will pay the fine.

“The video of me not wearing a face mask was widely shared on social media. I must admit that it was my mistake,” he said at a gathering virtually organised by the Sarawak Timber Development Corporation (STIDC) here.

“On that day, I had attended several functions, and at the end of the function in Matu, I visited food and beverage stalls.

“These stalls were operating in conjunction with my visit. Normally, they operate only on weekends.

“I visited the stalls and bought some food and drinks. I wanted to eat so I took off my face mask,” he said.

Awang Tengah added that his officer later informed him that the helicopter pilot had issued a reminder to him to wear his face mask as they were about to leave for another function.

“I did not realise that I had not put my face mask on again as I walked to the waiting helicopter,” he said.

Related Articles

In Malaysia