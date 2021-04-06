Sarawak identifies three sites in Kapit Division for new border security facilities

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said he and officers from Customs, Immigration, the police and GOF visited the sites both yesterday and this morning. — Picture by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 6 — Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing today said he will propose that three sites in the Kapit Division close to border with Kalimantan, Indonesia for the construction of a Border Control post, a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex and a General Operation Force (GOF) forward base.

He said he and officers from Customs, Immigration, the police and GOF visited the sites both yesterday and this morning.

“In the next Border Security Committee meeting, I will suggest that these sites be considered as a way to further strengthen our border security with Indonesia, especially since the Indonesian capital will move to the vicinity of the Mahakam river basin in 2026,” Masing, who is also the chairman of the committee, said in a statement.

He said the site at Tapah Megah One is a possible location for the GOF forward base as it is about 20km from the Indonesian border, while the site at Tapah Megah Two would be for the CIQ complex.

He said Tapah Megah Two is about 1.5km from the border.

He added these two sites are near the Indonesian settlement of Long Nawang, which has a population of about 5,000, and where the Indonesian border post has been established.

Masing said the site at Long Singut in Ulu Sungai Baleh has been identified for the construction of a border control post.

He said he was informed that the Malaysian authorities have agreed to the establishment of the border post, CIQ complex and GOF forward base in the Kapit Division.

“The establishment of these facilities will put the Kapit Division closer to the new capital,” he added.

Masing was accompanied by Ulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak, state Immigration director Datuk Ken Leben, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh and Sarawak GOF Brigade Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mancha Ata on the visit.