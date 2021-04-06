Sabah govt lists detailed MCO SOPs for Tawau, Keningau

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this includes setting entry into Tawau and Keningau, either by air or by road, for essential services only. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, April 6 — The Sabah government has detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in Tawau and Keningau until April 16 to curb the spread of Covid-19 to other states, districts and localities.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this includes setting entry into Tawau and Keningau, either by air or by road, for essential services only.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said individuals who are required to work in Tawau are advised to get a letter of permission from the department head or the police.

“Besides this, only 30 per cent of employees from the management group (essential services) are allowed to work from the office while for the support group, the number required would be determined by their respective employers by ensuring physical distancing and public health protocols are observed at the workplace.

“Social activities and official government programmes are barred during MCO in Tawau and Keningau, and only two individuals can travel in one vehicle,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi said all service and state government administrative operations in Tawau and Keningau are to operate with the capacity of 30 per cent in the offices, while the remaining 70 per cent will work from home, except for essential services.

“The enforcement teams will not compromise and will issue compounds to individuals who violate the SOPs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded an increase in Covid-19 positive cases today, with 112 new infections reported compared to 65 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 55,234. — Bernama