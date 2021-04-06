Report: Cheras police remove notice for interstate travel citing ‘instafamous’ celebrity misdemeanours

The celebrity entrepreneur and her Islamic televangelist husband created a stir after they were photographed enjoying themselves with watersports activities in Langkawi after their wedding, during an interstate travel ban to curb the coronavirus from spreading. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A notice posted at a police station in Cheras ordering those who wish to do interstate travel to furnish the police with strict proof of travel and their itinerary, has been taken down.

Photos of the notice went viral on social media recently because of its content saying regulations have been tightened after “instafamous celebrities and artistes who abused permission for interstate travels granted by the Royal Malaysia Police”.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Cheras district police chief Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon confirming the removal of the barbed notice.

Buat semua pengampu Instafamous dan selebriti tak ada otak, baca ini.



Nampak tak kesan dia sekarang terhadap rakyat marhaen yang benar benar ada urusan kerja dan keluarga dek bangangnya selebriti pujaan korang? pic.twitter.com/onKJAbuPUe — Laga Cawan 🤚🏻 (@LagaCawan) April 5, 2021

The news report said he did not provide reasons for the decision.

He reportedly said that all applicants who wish to travel during the movement control order (MCO) had to furnish proof, be it for work or other purposes.

“My officers have been reminded that those wanting to travel for work must show proof and not to simply issue permits as they like,” he was quoted saying.

Several celebrities, with the latest being TV personality Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor came under public scrutiny after being accused of violating travel rules.

The celebrity entrepreneur better known as Neelofa, together with her Islamic televangelist husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail — commonly known as PU Riz — created a stir after they were photographed enjoying themselves with watersports activities on the holiday island of Langkawi in Kedah after their wedding, during an interstate travel ban to curb the coronavirus from spreading.

Photos of Neelofa’s March 27 wedding were also widely shared on social media, and showed many attending it standing and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in breach of the one-metre minimum physical distancing rules.

The police have since questioned Neelofa’s personal assistant Nadiah Khairuddin and event planner Faiz Sabari last Tuesday.

Neelofa defended herself yesterday, saying her controversial trip to Langkawi island was planned months ago, amid accusations that she and her husband breached Covid-19 rules with their action.

She said she also did not have to justify her trip to the public, and had even mocked critics by saying that they had given her free publicity with their criticisms over the affair.

“I don’t have to justify anything [to the public], let me settle this with my own way, privately and professionally.

“I don’t have to tell every detail, I only need to settle this with relevant parties only,” she was quoted saying by Malaysia Gazette.

Last Sunday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador also said that a fine will be issued to Neelofa and her husband if it is found that their trip has breached the standard operating procedures of the movement control order.

Police are expected to wrap up investigations into the couple this week.