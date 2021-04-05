Bukit Aman: Individuals attempting unauthorised interstate travel to ‘balik kampung’ for Ramadan will be summoned

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said more stringent checks would be conducted at all roadblocks at the state border and only those authorised to travel interstate would be allowed to do so. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MELAKA, April 5 — Summonses will be imposed on individuals caught attempting to travel interstate to return to their villages to celebrate Ramadan, said Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

As such he said, more stringent checks would be conducted at all roadblocks at the state border and only those authorised to travel interstate would be allowed to do so.

“I foresee that the roads and highways will be busy this weekend as many will be travelling to celebrate Ramadan in their hometowns as they could not do so last year because of the movement control order.

“They will try all possible means to travel interstate so if they are caught this time no more advice will be given...the police will take action straight away,” he told reporters after the launch of the Satu Taman Satu Polis programme, here, today.

Also present were Melaka police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali and State JPJKK chief, ACP Mohd Hedzir Hussin.

Elaborating Zainal Abidin said more roadblocks would be mounted from time to time, depending on the number of daily Covid-19 positive cases reported.

So far, he said 30 to 35 roadblocks were being mounted at every exit and entry point as well as at state borders nationwide as and when necessary.

Meanwhile, he said the Satu Taman Satu Polis programme would be extended nationwide, especially in rural areas in an effort to provide quality services and to increase the level of security and sustainability of the housing areas involved.

He said the programme is expected to create a positive impact on community safety thus reducing crimes in the affected areas.

“An impact study will be conducted three months after the programme has been implemented and if it is seen to bring a great positive impact, 20 more housing estates will be included in the second phase of the programme in the state,” he said. — Bernama