PM: Perikatan govt will try to make the best of a bad situation

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Institute of Teacher Education Tun Abdul Razak Campus in Kota Samarahan April 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Information Department

KOTA SAMARAHAN, April 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he will do his level best to administer the country, despite being faced with an unstable political situation.

“Not that I want it to be that way, but I will strive to do my best in this difficult situation so that the government administration is not affected to the extent there is a huge impact on the people,” he said at a gathering with community leaders here.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia needs political stability, adding that it is important the situation in the country returns to pre-Covid-19 days as soon as possible.

“For this to succeed, we need the support of the people so that the situation, which is getting better now, continues to improve,” he said.

“We have to ensure that the government continues serving the public interest,” he added.

He also thanked the Sarawak government for supporting the federal government, adding that he gives his assurance the latter will help to ensure that the former’s 10-year development plan is a success.