Umno to discuss ties with PAS at next Muafakat meet, says Ismail Sabri

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his party will broach the matter with PAS at their next regular Muafakat Nasional meeting. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Umno has not discussed its relationship with PAS, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today after the Islamist party announced it will remain with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) for the 15th general election (GE15).

The Umno vice president was responding to requests for comments about the PAS announcement, which came after his party demanded that the latter choose between it and Bersatu.

Instead, he said his party will broach the matter with PAS at their next regular Muafakat Nasional meeting.

“Usually, we (Muafakat Nasional) meet once in two weeks,” he said

“We will talk about this and any other matters related to our relationship with PAS,” he said when met by reporters after a service award ceremony here today.

