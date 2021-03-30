Taman Rimba Kiara: Federal Court fixes June 14 to hear leave to appeal

A man exercises at Taman Rimba Kiara in Kuala Lumpur during the CMCO period October 19, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, March 30 — The Federal Court has fixed June 14 to hear the applications by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and three others for leave to appeal in a case pertaining to the proposed development of a high-rise residential project in Taman Rimba Kiara.

DBKL's lawyer M. Nalani, who attended the case management last Thursday (March 25), when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the hearing date of the leave to appeal applications.

The case management was conducted via e-Review before Federal Court deputy registrar Rasidah Roslee on March 25.

Meanwhile, when contacted, lawyer Aliff Benjamin Suhaimi representing the residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail Ismail (TTDI) said the Federal Court would hear on June 14, the leave to appeal applications by DBKL, Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association.

The four have respectively filed the leave to appeal applications against the decision of the Court of Appeal which ruled in favour of TTDI residents.

On January 27, this year, the Court of Appeal three-member bench led by Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan (now Federal Court judge) quashed the development order granted by DBKL for the proposed development of the residential project in Taman Rimba Kiara.

The court had set aside the November 28, 2018 decision of the High Court in dismissing the judicial review brought by the residents to quash the conditional planning permission and development order by DBKL.

The residents filed the judicial review application on August 11, 2017 through the management bodies of Trellises Apartment, Kiara Green Townhouses, Residence Condominium, TTDI Plaza Condominium, The Greens Condominium, as well as TTDI Residents Association and four TTDI residents and houseowners.

They named DBKL, Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, Memang Perkasa and Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association as respondents in the judicial review.

The residents sought a certiorari order to quash DBKL's decision on the proposed mixed development which included a 29-storey apartment comprising 350 units of affordable housing and eight service apartment blocks with eight storeys of podium parking space.

They claim that the 10.08 ha Taman Rimba Kiara is a public park located in TTDI and Bukit Kiara area and a green lung of Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama