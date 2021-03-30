After Bersatu leader’s challenge, Nazri says Umno ministers should quit now

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said there was no reason for Umno leaders to stay in the Perikatan Nasional administration when their party has already decided to challenge Bersatu at the general election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Umno leaders serving in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet should quit immediately, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said after a Bersatu leader challenged the Malay nationalist party to follow through on its threat to end their political cooperation.

Commenting on Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Rosol Wahid’s remarks, Nazri said there was no reason for Umno leaders to stay in the Perikatan Nasional administration when their party has already decided to challenge Bersatu at the general election.

“I fully support Rosol’s call. Why say that you will resign (only) if you are asked to? Just resign, it’s not difficult,” Nazri was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

With Umno’s general assembly resolution to end ties with Bersatu, Nazri said the leaders in the Cabinet must put the interests of the party and grassroots above themselves.

The former minister added that any hesitation in doing so would invite suspicion.

“If you are with Umno, resign now. If not, you will be seen as being disloyal to Umno and the grassroots, fighting for your personal interests, not having dignity, and cowardly.”

In a Utusan Malaysia report published today, Rosol dared Umno to withdraw its support for PN if that was the party’s intention and to stop threatening Bersatu or making demands of it.

He told Umno to listen to its own deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who said it was no longer time for theatrics but decisive action.

On Sunday, Umno formalised its decision to end its political cooperation with Bersatu for the 15th general election but would allow its leaders to continue serving in Prime Minister Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

Umno president Datu Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the motion was unanimously accepted at his party’s assembly on Sunday.

Zahid also said the party was considering another ultimatum, which is to immediately withdraw support for Perikatan Nasional the moment the Emergency is lifted on August 1 or earlier, but added that this will be discussed at length in the next supreme council meeting.