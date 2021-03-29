Khairy: Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccine sign-ups at 30pc of target

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin during a visit to the vaccination centre at the Indera Mulia Stadium in Ipoh March 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — At least 7.2 million Malaysians nationwide have registered themselves to be vaccinated against Covid-19, coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Khairy, who is also science, technology and innovation minister, said the 7,235,436 registrants were equivalent to 30 per cent of the targeted population under PICK.

“The increase (in registration) is very encouraging and hopefully we will be able to see more people coming forward to register themselves,” he told a press conference here.

According to Khairy, a total of 580,765 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide with 129,110 individuals receiving the complete course of two doses.

Selangor has most number of vaccinations at 75,317 individuals, followed by Perak (59,305), Sarawak (57,034), Sabah (52,223) and Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (50,512).

MORE TO COME