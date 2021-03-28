At Umno AGM, Zahid tells delegates he rejected all offers to ‘buy’ party

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi waves at reporters at the Putra World Trade Centre March 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told delegates at the party’s annual general assembly here today that there are parties attempting to “bribe” its leaders for support, but said he had rejected all such “offers”.

The Umno president has been linked to rumours about a possible cooperation with Opposition parties after it broke ranks with Perikatan Nasional, the ruling coalition led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The fallout has fuelled allegations that Bersatu is trying to woo defections by Umno MPs by offering money or positions.

“There was an attempt to buy Umno but I rejected all offers,” Ahmad Zahid said in his policy speech.

MORE TO COME