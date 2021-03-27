Wanita Umno chief asks for 30pc female candidates in politics, says party hoppers are usually men

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad lamented it is mostly male politicians who are party hoppers, unlike their female counterparts. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad today asked her party president for a 30 per cent quota for female candidates in her party to be involved in politics, assuring that Umno female leaders possess a strong sense of loyalty.

In her opening speech at the Wanita Umno's annual general meeting here, Noraini lamented it is mostly male politicians who are party hoppers, unlike their female counterparts.

“These women are loyal, hard to jump parties. Those who party hop, majority of them are male.

“I implore the party president, please pay attention to these womenfolk,” Noraini said.

She pointed to Wanita Umno's 'Skuad Sayang' unit which she said had gone through immense difficulties in carrying out charity works for the underprivileged on behalf of the party.

Noraini said that the women in Umno continue to work hard to uphold the good name of the party.

“We do not want to be known as the group which moves behind the scenes. We want more women to be placed on the frontline,” she added.