Umno needs ‘friends’ to return to power, leaders urge

Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad was among leaders urging Umno to maintain its alliances. — Photo by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Issues on political cooperation and the resurgence of Umno were the main topics of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri meetings in conjunction with the Umno General Assembly today.

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan clearly want party members to support its alliance with Bersatu in the 15th General Election (GE15), while Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki hopes that PAS would hold fast to Muafakat Nasional (MN).

These were clearly expressed in their respective policy speeches after the assembly was simultaneously launched online by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Despite its confidence about regaining control of Putrajaya, political observers feel that Barisan Nasional (BN), which is headed by Umno together with its component partners, namely MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), will need ‘friends’ to return to power and govern the country.

Universiti Utara Malaysia College of Law, Government and International Studies lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Marthada Mohamed said Umno and BN are no longer the dominant party and will need political cooperation that can benefit them.

He said, as such, Umno really hoped that PAS would remain firm in its stance to stay with MN in facing GE15.

He explained that the current Umno-PAS relation has had a positive impact as could be seen from the series of by-elections after GE14 in 2018.

“However, PAS is seen as wanting Bersatu to be involved in the political cooperation for the benefit of the ummah,” he told Bernama.

At the same time, Ahmad Marthada is of the opinion that Umno leaders’ call to stop the cooperation with Bersatu did not reflect the overall view of the party’s grassroots members.

According to him, there were several divisions that did not make clear their stance on the decision.

Previously, it was reported that a total of 124 of the 190 Umno divisions had submitted a motion to end the cooperation with Bersatu and this was expected to be finalised at tomorrow’s assembly.

“If the Umno General Assembly passes the motion to end the cooperation, Umno must be ready for any implications from various aspects, especially the support of the people and party members who want the opposite,” he said.

Another political analyst from the same university, Mohd Shukri Shuib said BN needed to be strengthened, especially in terms of leadership, if it does not want to count on the assistance of other political parties to lead the country.

“If BN is strong and has candidates who are acceptable to the people, then BN will regain their support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Supremer Council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said Umno would need to consider cooperating with other parties should it fail to win enough seats to form the government.

“If we can get 120 or 112 seats, then it’s okay no need to agree with anyone because we can form the government,” he told reporters when visiting the media site for the Umno General Assembly here. — Bernama