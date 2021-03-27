Puteri Umno a platform for young people to fight for their cause, says Puteri Umno chief

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan said Puteri Umno should be the agent of modernisation of political views. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Puteri Umno must be seen as a platform for young people in the country to fight for their cause, not just a party helper to win the election, said Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

Zahida said as the youngest wing of the party, Puteri Umno should be the agent of modernisation of political views without forgetting the grassroots and to continue cultivating political values and strengthen unity among the people.

“We must also inspire young people to have this country ruled based on the true principles of democracy and carry out the responsibility of developing this country based on justice regardless of race or rank.

“As a Malay party, we will never forget our roots, that is to continue to defend the fate of the Malays,” she said while delivering her policy speech at Puteri Umno Delegates’ Conference today in conjunction with Umno General Assembly (PAU) 2020 here.

PAU 2020 will be held until tomorrow after it was postponed for a year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The assembly is conducted under strict compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed by the National Security Council (MKN) such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and temperature checks, among others.

In her speech, Zahida also emphasised the importance of the Puteri wing to strengthen the party by wooing fence-sitters and correct the negative perception harboured by netizens towards Umno.

“It is up to us to convince the people of what we have done and what we will do for them, together with this sacred party. The most important agenda is to help the people, be kind to the people, understand the pulse of the people, that is our priority,” she said. — Bernama