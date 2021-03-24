Penang religious teacher claims trial to sodomy charges on teen student

According to the charge sheet, he was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Teluk Kumbar between Nov 20, last year and March 14, this year. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

GEORGE TOWN, March 24 — A religious teacher was charged in the Sessions Court here, today, with three counts of committing unnatural sex on his 15-year-old student.

The 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty to all charges before Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

According to the charge sheet, he was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Teluk Kumbar between Nov 20, last year and March 14, this year.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabila Huda Muhammad Nazim appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Md Yusuf Md Idris.

The court allowed bail at RM12,000 with one surety for all charges with the additional condition that the accused must not disturb the victim.

The court set April 26 for mention. — Bernama