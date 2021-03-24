Immigration officer injured in crackdown on illegal foreigners in Kajang

Foreigners nabbed during a raid are seen in an Immigration Department vehicle, in Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — An Immigration officer was injured during a crackdown on illegal foreigners in Kajang near here, yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said during the raid carried out at a restaurant in Kampung Abu Bakar Baginda, a foreign man acted aggressively in his attempt to flee, but swift action by the authorities stopped him from escaping.

“A senior officer was injured in the incident and he was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. The hospital confirmed that the officer’s thumb was broken,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the Immigration Department detained 29 foreigners after raiding the restaurant in Kampung Abu Bakar Baginda and another one in Precinct 11 here, on suspicion of employing foreigners without valid passes.

He said the foreigners, aged 21 to 55, comprised a man from Myanmar, 10 men and 11 women from Indonesia, and seven men from India, and they would be taken to the Lenggeng Immigration Detention Depot in Negeri Sembilan if their Covid-19 screenings came back negative. — Bernama