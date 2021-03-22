Tengku Zafrul: Payout of Prihatin grant to micro businesses commencing this Thursday

Tengku Zafrul said the total amount approved for GKP 1.0, GKP 2.0 and GKP Plus amounts to RM3.58 billion. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Prihatin Special Grant Plus or Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) Tambahan will be disbursed beginning March 25 to micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have received approval for assistance under GKP 1.0 and GKP 2.0.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the GKP Plus payout involved RM883 million.

He said the financial assistance as announced by the government is a one-off assistance of RM1,000 to MSMEs in 12 states under the movement control order (MCO) that was enforced in January until February, and RM500 to MSMEs in states that were not under the MCO.

“The amount will be credited into the recipients’ accounts that are registered in the GKP system; they may verify with the GKP portal, https://gkp.hasil.gov.my on the approval status,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Zafrul said the total amount that has been approved for GKP 1.0, GKP 2.0 and GKP Plus is RM3.58 billion.

“GKP Plus is meant to alleviate the financial burden of businesses following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to increase the productivity of MSMEs in production and services,” he said. — Bernama