Crane falls from construction site along SUKE in Cheras, three Chinese nationals dead

A view of the toppled crane at the scene at a construction site along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway in Cheras March 22, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Three Chinese nationals were killed today after a crane fell on top of a car at a construction site along Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) near Puncak Banyan, Cheras.

The Malaysian driver of the car — a Perodua Bezza — was severely injured, while two more Chinese nationals fell to their death at the scene. One more Chinese national was initially stuck at the construction site but succumbed to his injuries later on.

“We received a call on the incident at 8.45am and 25 firemen from Cheras, Tun Razak and Hang Tuah were deployed to the scene,” a statement by the Fire and Rescue’s Operation Movement Centre (PGO) read.

According to a spokesperson for SUKE, their emergency response team, along with the Fire and Rescue Department have already closed roads in and out of the site, and emergency rescue procedures are currently underway.

A view of the scene of the accident at a construction site along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway in Cheras March 22, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

It is understood that the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

This incident is the second incident to happen along the SUKE construction sites, as on March 3, two women were crushed to death after parts of a flyover still under construction collapsed onto their vehicle.

The two deceased, both local factory workers in their 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene, with three more passengers, two men and one more woman, surviving the incident but suffering serious injuries.