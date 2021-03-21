Tunku Azizah suffers foot injury while playing golf

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah shared photos of herself at the course playing golf. — Picture via Instagram/@airtangan_tunkuazizah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah suffered a foot injury while playing golf today.

Tunku Azizah, in an Instagram post said she would be going for an MRI scan on Tuesday.

“This morning while playing golf I accidentally stepped on a sprinkler head. I fell and sprained my left foot. Alhamdulillah, just a localised swelling with the normal pain. Thankfully, it isn’t a broken ankle,” she shared.

In the post the Queen also uploaded a photograph showing her bandaged foot after receiving treatment, which garnered 57,281 likes as at 10.30pm today.

Tunku Azizah also thanked all those who offered their prayers and well wishes. — Bernama