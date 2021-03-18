IGP says police won’t let any cartels gain control

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador talking to reporters after a working visit to the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru March 18, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the police will not allow itself to be controlled by any groups, internal or external.

He said this after he reiterated yesterday that there was a movement that wanted to bring him down and aspired to control the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Abdul Hamid said that the movement, described as a small cartel group, would become a cancer that could damage the country if not stopped.

“I have strong evidence that there is indeed a small movement that is trying to control the leadership in PDRM. This matter has been detected since last year.

“So, I need to disclose this to the community because PDRM is the right of the people and not the right of certain individuals. This disclosure is necessary in order to prevent them from influencing other individuals so that they cannot be controlled and become cancerous,” said Abdul Hamid.

He was speaking to reporters after a working visit to the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and other senior officers.

Abdul Hamid added that the culture of small teams, creating clusters or cliques with ambition to control the highest positions of the police was disgusting.

However, he said that has not lodge a police report on the matter yet as he believes that the issue has been brought under control

“Before I decide to go there (lodging a police report), I wanted to reveal the matter first and I dared to as I had the evidence for the attempt.

“So if we wanted to hide this story, I’m afraid one day they will be braver. So it will be better for me to reveal it and make them aware first,” said the country’s top cop.

Abdul Hamid pledged that as long as he is the IGP, he will not allow the police force to be abused by any party.

“For me, such an act is very dangerous as the people will be the ones being victims,” he said.

Yesterday, Abdul Hamid repeated claims of a conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post.

He told Sinar Harian that the alleged group of younger police officers are purportedly masterminds behind a cartel that aims to control the police force for their own purposes.