PM Muhyiddin announces RM20b Pemerkasa economy recovery scheme

A store keeper in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman watching the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the Pemerkasa (Strategic Programmes to Empower the People and Economy) economic recovery programme, March 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — Putrajaya will introduce a new economic recovery programme dubbed Pemerkasa (Strategic Programmes to Empower the People and Economy) worth RM20 billion.

Pemerkasa consists of 20 initiatives and the government will provide a fiscal injection of RM11 billion for the scheme.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement today during a national address and said that priority will be given to the National Immunisation Plan, which will see its allocation increased from RM3 billion to RM5 billion.

“We want to speed up the immunisation programme and as such have increased its allocation to RM5 billion with the hopes of getting more Malaysians vaccinated as fast as possible,” said Muhyiddin.

“As such we will also extend the RM200 per month allowances to the frontliners who are stationed at the 532 national vaccination centres nationwide.”

MORE TO COME