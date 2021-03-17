Pemerkasa to widen safety net for people with disabilities, vulnerable groups

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the Strategic Programme to Empower People and the Economy (PEMERKASA) programme during a broadcast aired live on all television channels and social media platform, March 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) launched today will have six initiatives to help vulnerable groups, people with disabilities, and those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who announced the initiatives today, said the first involved a one-off payment of RM500 to those in the B40 category who have lost their main source of income

“Also, an additional RM500 will be given to Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) beneficiaries who earn less than RM1000 ringgit a month,” he said during a special address on Pemerkasa today.

MORE TO COME