Ismail Sabri: Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars get green light along with Terawih prayers

File picture shows people practising SOPs while shopping at a pasar tani bazaar in Shah Alam, March 14, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The traditional bazaars and Terawih mass prayers will be allowed nationwide during Ramadan and Aidilfitri this year, subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob .

He today said the SOPs for the bazaars include that they must be held in open spaces, have separate entrances and exits, and limits on the number of entrants who will also have to register with the MySejahtera app before entering the premises.

“The operation time for Ramadan bazaars are between 3pm and 8pm, and for Aidilfitri bazaars are between 10am and 12am midnight,” he said during a press conference today.

Last year, the Muslim holy months of Ramadan and Aidilfitri were observed while the country was under a national lockdown following the imposition of the first movement control order (MCO).

MORE TO COME