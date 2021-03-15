Song district in Sarawak becomes Red Zone after 53 local Covid-19 cases

In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also disclosed that there was an increase in Covid-19 cases in Song after 23 new cases were reported — including 21 from the newly-declared Begalak Cluster. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 15 — Song district is now a Covid-19 Red Zone after having recorded 53 local infection cases over the past 14 days.

In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also disclosed that there was an increase in Covid-19 cases in Song after 23 new cases were reported — including 21 from the newly-declared Begalak Cluster.

The other two new cases in the district were detected from an active case detection (ACD) exercise carried out recently.

Based on Ministry of Health’s classification, any district recording 40 and above locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases within a two-week period is classified as a Red Zone; a district with 21 to 40 cases an Orange Zone; a district reporting one to 20 cases as a Yellow Zone; and one without any report of local transmission throughout consecutive 14 days as a Green Zone.

The districts of Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Red zones, with accumulated number of 2,483 local infections recorded within a two-week period.

The districts of Bau, Mukah and Sarikei remain Orange zones, with a combined total of 95 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

The districts of Dalat, Limbang, Selangau, Telang Usan, Tanjong Manis, Kanowit, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remained as Yellow zones — with accumulated number of 137 local infection cases within a two-week period.

Eight districts in Sarawak maintained their Green Zone status — they are Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Kabong.

Separately, SDMC also reported that the police had issued 35 compounds to individuals who did not comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set against Covid-19.

Kuching recorded the highest number of compounds issues with 18, while nine were issued in Bintulu, and four each in Sibu and Padawan.

Four business premises under the jurisdiction of Miri City Council (MCC) were also issued compounds by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing for flouting the SOP. — Borneo Post Online