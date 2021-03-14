Guan Eng: Party-hopping should not have happened

DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng and Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming posing for a group photo during the DAP Party convention at Ipoh Convention Centre, March 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 14 — The current issue of defections involving elected representatives should not have happened as they are supposed to be fighting for the people, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

He said Malaysia deserved a brighter future for the coming generations without being hindered by dirty and dishonest politics.

“As elected representatives, it is important for us to be able to perform our duty to voice out the people’s rights. Members of Parliament were elected not to be traded like cattle, not to be intimidated and threatened.

“We have to be brave to face all challenges and defend the rights of the rakyat. This is the duty of elected representatives,” he said when opening the 19th Perak DAP Convention here today.

Lim, who is also the Bagan MP, said all of DAP’s elected representatives held firm to the party’s principles and would defend the country’s integrity.

According to the convention programme distributed to journalists, among the matters on today’s agenda was the election of 15 members of the state committee. — Bernama