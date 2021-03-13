Man, son killed in three-vehicle crash in Kulim

Kulim police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said in the 9.22pm incident, Zaifisal Zakaria, a factory engineer aged 42, died at the scene while his son Muhammad Zafril, died at Kulim Hospital. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, March 13 ― A man and his nine-year-old son were killed in a three-vehicle collision at Jalan Sungai Karangan near Kulim, last night.

Kulim police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said in the 9.22pm incident, Zaifisal Zakaria, a factory engineer aged 42, died at the scene while his son Muhammad Zafril, died at Kulim Hospital.

“The accident occurred when a Proton Wira car, driven by a 43-year-old man, travelling from Sungai Petani to Lunas was hit in the rear by a Honda Civic car.

“Following the collision the Honda Civic car driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the Perodua Kancil driven by Zaifisal. The driver of the Honda Civic, aged 28, fled the scene while the driver of the Proton Wira escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement here, today.

Azhar said the bodies of the victims, who were from Taman Seri Melor, Kulim have been sent for post mortem at Kulim Hospital Forensic Unit.

“Police have identified the driver of the Honda Civic and are tracking him down for further investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama