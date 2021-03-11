Cops question Guan Eng over Pakatan statement on Emergency, Mat Sabu’s turn tomorrow

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Northeast District police headquarters in Geroge Town March 11, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 11 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had his statement recorded today as part of police investigations into a joint statement by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council rejecting the prime minister’s explanation on the necessity of a national Emergency to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jelutong MP and lawyer RSN Rayer who represented Lim said the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

Section 233 is for the improper use of network facilities or network services while Section 505(b) refers to the making, publishing or circulation of any statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public.

Lim, accompanied by Rayer, arrived at the Penang northeast district police headquarters at about 11.30am and exited at 12.15pm.

“He gave his full cooperation into the police investigations. PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also given his statement,” Rayer told reporters outside the district police headquarters.

He said Lim completed giving his statement in about 45 minutes.

He added that Amanah president Mohamad Sabu is expected to give his statement to the police tomorrow.

In the PH presidential council’s statement dated January 12, the Opposition coalition rejected Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s explanation of needing to counter the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country as a valid reason to declare an Emergency and suspend Parliament and elections.

The PH leaders claimed Muhyiddin sought a temporary respite to avoid elections while consolidating his power during the Emergency.

They argued that the movement control order was sufficient in handling the pandemic, adding that suspending both the federal and state legislatures is tantamount to obstructing democracy and stifling the voice of the rakyat.

Rayer hoped that the police will also pay equal attention to a police report lodged against Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“A police report was lodged against Takiyuddin for not allowing Parliament to sit during the state of emergency despite the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's decree that Parliament could sit even during the nationwide state of emergency,” he said.

He said the police should also investigate Takiyuddin for not complying with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's decree.

Two days ago, Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari lodged the police report against Takiyuddin.