Assistant health officer in Penang charged with graft totalling RM25,887

Sumardi Yazid arrives at the Butterworth Court Complex March 11, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, March 11 ― A Penang health department assistant officer was charged with eight counts of graft amounting to RM25,887 at the Sessions Court here.

Sumardi Yazid, 39, claimed trial to using his position to obtain gratification for himself by proposing Syarikat Perkhidmatan Disinfeksi GMY, a company belonging to his brother, Ahmad Razimi Yazid, as a general supplier of various cleaning supplies for the department.

He allegedly proposed his brother’s company on eight separate occasions to supply cleaning products, such as garbage bags and spray cans among others, in which each proposal amounted to between RM1,639 and RM5,200.

He allegedly committed the eight offences at the health department office in Berapit, Bukit Mertajam sometime between March 8 and August 9 in 2016.

The charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 provide for a jail term of not more than 20 years or a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Sumardi was allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety and ordered to surrender his passport.

Sessions Court judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid also ordered Sumardi to report to the nearest MACC office each month until the end of the case.

In a separate case, a Bangladeshi was fined RM1,000 and jailed two months after he admitted to bribing a policeman last month.

Jahir, 49, admitted to offering RM150 as bribe to a policeman with the position of Assistant Superintendent through his friend, Mia Saddam, as an inducement to release him.

Jahir was detained by the police for not wearing a face mask in a public area and his friend did not have a passport.

He committed the offence at around Jalan Baru, Perai between 7.50pm and 8.15pm on February 21.

He was charged under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 which carries a jail sentence of not more than 20 years and a fine of not more than five times the bribe amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The court also ordered Jahir to serve a further two months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.