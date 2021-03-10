SJMC now Covid-19 vaccination centre, says CEO

In a statement today, SJMC chief executive officer Trish Hogan said they have a dedicated team of well-trained vaccinators to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers in Selangor starting tomorrow. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) is now a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Petaling Jaya district, joining other selected private hospitals as the country ramps up the national immunisation programme.

In a statement today, SJMC chief executive officer Trish Hogan said they have a dedicated team of well-trained vaccinators to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers in Selangor starting tomorrow.

Trish said it was imperative that the public-private partnership was fully utilised to ensure the country’s vaccination programme runs smoothly.

“SJMC is committed to our role in supporting the government to achieve an 80 per cent herd immunity in Malaysia which will have far-reaching and positive impact for all of us,” she said.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier said that private hospitals were being used as vaccination centres for private healthcare workers for phase one of the national immunisation programme.

“The government will include more private hospitals for phases two and three as announced previously,” he said. — Bernama