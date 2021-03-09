Live events with audience may resume tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

While the relaxation applies nationwide, Ismail Sabri reminded organisers that standard operating procedures (SOP) of either the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or a recovery movement control order (RMCO) still applied, depending on which was in effect. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Events with live audiences under the creative industries may be held starting tomorrow, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

While the relaxation applies nationwide, Ismail Sabri reminded organisers that standard operating procedures (SOP) of either the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or a recovery movement control order (RMCO) still applied, depending on which was in effect.

“The National Security Council (NSC) technical committee was informed of the impact wrought upon those employed within the creative industries whereby over 300,000 people have been affected.

“After conducting a risk assessment with government agencies involved including recommendations from the Health Ministry, it has been decided that live events with an audience is now allowed for areas under the CMCO and RMCO,” he said in a press conference this evening.

Events with live audiences include official government programmes, television programmes, musicals, dances, theatrical performances, comedies, cultural and heritage showcases and livestreams.

For the SOPs, Ismail Sabri said up to 50 per cent attendance capacity of event space is allowed inclusive of physical distancing aspects for CMCO areas; and attendance capacity according to the premises’ size inclusive of physical distancing aspects for RMCO areas.

He also said such events are restricted to specific locations and licensed event spaces such as convention centres, galleries, exhibition centres and other licensed meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) premises.

As for admission into said events, Ismail Sabri said all ticket sales must be conducted through pre-orders or online only.

MORE TO COME