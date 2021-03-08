With over 200 complaints, Khairy hails whistleblowers for helping curb Covid-19 vaccine queue-jumping

Putrajaya has tried to encourage complainants to report misconducts directly to the authorities after allegations of “queue jumping” by politically-linked people began emerging last week. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Whistleblowers have helped the government detect and act quickly against cases of power abuse in the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Putrajaya has tried to encourage complainants to report misconducts directly to the authorities after allegations of “queue jumping” by politically-linked people began emerging last week.

Today, the minister hailed the government’s effort as a success.

“I have received over 200 complaints from those whose identity we protect and we have studied each of them,” he said at the weekly National Immunisation Programme media briefing in Putrajaya.

“Some had no evidence but those involving the list in the first phase were already settled. There were also complaints that prompted us to reset our priorities,” he added.

Among complaints received was from a hospital where workers from its emergency ward were excluded from the first phase priority list. Another involved a vaccination centre that tried to use access serum to vaccinate non-priority recipients.

The government has since made the correction, Khairy said.

MORE TO COME