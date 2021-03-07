ECRL is 29pc complete, says MRL chairman

Continued work on the ECRL will hinge on getting approval from the respective state governments. — Bernama pic

JELI, March 7 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project which is expected to be completed in 2026 has reached a progress rate of 29 per cent so far, said Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Zuki said although the percentage indicated that the project was ahead of schedule, it was still a long way to go, adding that there were several issues such as land acquisition and site clearance that needed to be solved.

“The most critical issue includes the approval from state governments on section A (Kota Bharu to Dungun), B (Dungun to Temerloh) and C (Temerloh to Port Klang) where we are still awaiting the approval from the Selangor state government.

“If we get the approval then the entire ECRL project will be able to be implemented (immediately) and to ensure that it does not fall behind schedule,” he told reporters after visiting the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) project site here today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

On the participation of local contractors in the ECRL project, Mohd Zuki, who is also the Chief Secretary to the Government said it had so far reached 12 per cent of the 40 per cent target set by MRL adding that more local contractors are expected to participate when the project’s civil works fully opened. — Bernama