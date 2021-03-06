Health Ministry: Seven more deaths, but new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia drop to 1,680

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia recorded more lives claimed by Covid-19 today, with seven patients succumbing to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic reached the country’s shores a year ago to 1,166.

The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Covid-19 information centre, however, reported a continued downward trajectory of new cases, with 1,680 logged today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 311,777 since Covid-19 was first reported here.

The number of recoveries also continued to outnumber new cases, with 2,548 recorded today for a total of 289,452 recoveries so far.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, all of today’s deaths involved Malaysians whose ages ranged from 43 to 74 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

In terms of cases by state, Selangor continues to top the list at 826, followed by Sarawak (221) and Johor (139).

All other states recorded new cases in the double digits except for the Federal Territories of Putrajaya (2) and Labuan (1).

Meanwhile, Perlis recorded no new cases for today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that four new clusters were recorded today in Malaysia, bringing the total number of Covid-19 clusters to 1,191.

They are a community cluster called Bukit Tinggi in Julau, Sarawak; and the three workplace clusters of Jalan Firma Dua in Johor Baru; Lagoon Selatan in Petaling, Selangor; and Jalan Haji Malik in Jasin, Melaka.

On the other hand, 14 clusters ended today, bringing down the number of active clusters to 478.