N. Sembilan records total approved investments of RM7.9b in 2020, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks at a press conference in Seremban, March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, March 5 — Negri Sembilan recorded a total of RM7.9 billion in approved investments through 162 projects in all sectors in 2020 compared with RM6.1 billion in 2019.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), of the total, RM6.4 billion was contributed by the manufacturing and selected services sectors, an increase of 75 per cent compared with 2019.

He added that the investments involved domestic direct investments and foreign direct investments (FDI), creating 5,823 job opportunities.

“It is the best achievement for the state, although Malaysia’s total FDI decreased in 2019, Negri Sembilan experienced an increase of RM3.8 billion last year compared with RM1.3 billion in 2019.

“Despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state has its own advantages, such as strategic location, good infrastructure facilities and rapid project approval, to entice investors,” he told a press conference here, today.

Through various investment agencies, Aminuddin said the state government will redouble its efforts to achieve the total investment target of RM10 billion this year, including through the opening of new areas.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said Ramadan bazaars will be allowed in Negri Sembilan this year amid stringent social distancing measures in place, as well as proper human and traffic management to avoid congestion.

However, he said it is up to the National Security Council to decide. — Bernama