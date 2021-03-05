High rate of Covid-19 SOP compliance in retail sector, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said based on inspection on 402,929 premises as at March 1, the compliance rate of the sector nationwide was 97.9 per cent. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 5 — The government has found the rate of compliance with the standard operating procedure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the retail sector to be extremely high.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said based on inspection on 402,929 premises as at March 1, the compliance rate of the sector nationwide was 97.9 per cent.

“From inspections, the ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued 151 compounds,” he said at the launch of Embracing Covid-19 New Norms Campaign for the retail sector at Pasar Kedai Payang, here today.

Nanta said the ministry had selected major markets throughout the country for the campaign namely Pasar Kedai Payang here; Pasar Satok in Kuching, Sarawak; Pasar Kraftangan in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; Pasar Siti Khadijah in Kota Baru, Kelantan; Pekan Rabu in Alor Setar, Kedah; and Pasar Chowrasta in Georgetown, Penang.

These markets which are the focus of local tourists, will be prepared to receive visitors from other states and overseas with a high level of SOP compliance when the tourism sector is opened later.

In another development, Nanta also called consumers to report to the ministry or the authorities if they come across parties selling Covid-19 vaccine.

“There are no complaints so far but we are monitoring so that it will not occur,” he said. — Bernama