DOSH investigating SUKE scaffolding collapse incident, says deputy minister

Fire Department personnel remove debris at the collapsed part of the flyover along the Sungai Besi–Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) has directed a Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) team to conduct an investigation to identify the cause of the incident at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction project in which two women were killed on Wednesday.

Deputy Human Resources Minister, Datuk Awang Hashim in a statement today said based on the preliminary investigation, the case was more of a road accident and it was being investigated by the Police Traffic Division under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.

“KSM through the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) and DOSH, views seriously any accident that occurs and is always committed to improve the level of OSH management in the country, including in the construction sector.

“The victims involved in the accident are eligible for Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefits,” he said.

In the 6pm incident two women died after scaffolding at the construction site of the flyover collapsed onto the van they were in. The driver and two other women escaped with injuries. — Bernama