Trailer driver behind fatal SUKE flyover crash tests positive for drugs, say KL police

Fire Department personnel remove debris at the collapsed part of the flyover along the Sungai Besi–Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The driver of a trailer who drove into a flyover still under construction along the Sungai Besi–Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) yesterday is being investigated for driving under the influence of drugs after two people died in the crash.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly Yahya said a urine test from the 40-year-old driver from Sungai Siput, Perak returned positive for methamphetamine. The urine test was conducted at the Dang Wangi police headquarters after the incident.

“The driver has been arrested and will be remanded under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act by the Dang Wangi Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department,” he said in a statement here.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act for driving under the influence.

Zulkefly said initial investigations showed the trailer which was transporting an excavator had collided with a pedestrian bridge steel frame at the construction site along the Middle Ring Road Two (MRR2) near Desa Tun Razak, Cheras around 6pm yesterday.

The iron scaffolding and the frame collapsed onto the road on top of a van incoming from Ampang during the evening rush hour.

Two women in their 40s in the van were crushed to death and three others in the same vehicle were seriously wounded.

Zulkefly said the survivors were a 47-year-old van driver from Gombak who suffered fractures to his left shoulder, swelling of the lungs and internal bleeding and the other two passengers who were women aged 54 and 51 had injuries to their legs.

He said all five in the van were on their way to work at a factory located in USJ 1, Subang Jaya.

Rescuers responding to a distress call at 6.23pm yesterday took more than two hours to remove enough debris and parts of the incomplete flyover to access the trapped victims, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Nordin Pauzi said.