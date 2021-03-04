Planning to travel from peninsula Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and vice versa? Here’s what you need to know

Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today listed the new conditions that Malaysians are required to abide by when travelling to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from peninsula Malaysia, or vice versa.

Ismail Sabri said these new conditions are in accordance with the terms and conditions laid out by the Sarawak and Sabah state governments.

If you are travelling for work matters or due to a family emergency with police permission from peninsula Malaysia or Labuan to Sabah, you are required to take a swab test three days before departure. Those without symptoms are not required to quarantine upon arrival.

However, Sabahans or those from Labuan making way back to peninsula Malaysia do not require a swab test.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak government has more stringent travel rules. One needs to do a swab test three days before departure and also quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the state.

The government has agreed to cover the quarantine cost from returning Sarawakians. However, this does not apply to non-Sarawakians, including those from Labuan.

Sarawak is currently under a recovery movement control order (RMCO) that started on March 2 and is scheduled to expire on March 15.

Individuals from Sarawak and Labuan to peninsula Malaysia are not required to undergo a swab test before departure, nor quarantine upon arrival.

However, those travelling from Sarawak to Sabah and Labuan need to take a swab test but are not required to quarantine upon arrival.

“This is based on conditions set by the Sarawak state government. They are still not allowing free interstate travel even though they are currently in the RMCO phase,” Ismail Sabri said this evening during his daily security briefing.

The current MCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang will be lifted and replaced with the conditional MCO (CMCO) starting tomorrow (March 5) until March 18.

As for the CMCO in Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Sarawak and Perak, Ismail Sabri said it would remain in place, while the CMCO in Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Labuan would be changed to a RMCO concurrently. Perlis will remain under RMCO in this same time frame.

Sarawak is the only state that began its RMCO implementation on March 2.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the prohibition on interstate travel nationwide will remain in place, while travelling across districts is allowed nationwide, except for Sabah.