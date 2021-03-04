Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Dept allows marriage solemnisation at mosques, surau

A couple observe social distancing guidelines before performing their ‘nikah’ vows at the Ipoh District Islamic Religious Office April 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has decided to allow marriage solemnisation ceremonies to be held at mosques and surau, in line with the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting March 5.

Its director Mohd Zakuan Zakaria said JHEAIPP also allows several other activities including religious classes by accredited teachers who are staying in Penang, with full compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“For the solemnisation ceremonies at mosques and surau, the attendance cannot exceed 50 people depending on the size of the mosque area. The ceremony can also be conducted at home, subject to the approval from the District Islamic Religious Administration Officer,” he said in a statement today.

He said social activities such as reception ceremony at the mosque compound were subject to the SOPs stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN).

Meanwhile, he said any activities to enliven mosques or surau must be organised by the mosque administration itself and not outsiders.

“The number of participants is limited to the size of the mosque area by taking into account the one-metre physical distance and the maximum time limit is four hours,” he said.

Mohd Zakuan added that economic activities were also allowed at the mosque compound, subject to the guidelines stipulated by MKN and the local authority. — Bernama