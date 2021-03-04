MCMC looking to boost internet coverage nationwide under Jendela

A TM modem and wireless router are pictured in Kuala Lumpur November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), through the through the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela), is in the process of resolving issues on internet access reported at several locations in the country.

They included at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Belankan in Kuala Langat, Selangor; Kampung Orang Asli Lakai in Jelebu, Negri Sembilan; Kampung Sungai Chengkeh in Pontian, Johor; and Melana Indah People’s Housing Project, Tampoi, Johor.

The MCMC, in a statement today, said investigation found that the Orang Asli students of the Mah Meri tribe in Kuala Langat had problems following the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) session due to poor Internet access as their houses are in the remote areas.

It said a coverage test was conducted late last month and it was found that the quality of cellular coverage at the complainant’s house was unsatisfactory.

“As a long-term solution, a communications tower located near the complainant’s house area will be upgraded to 4G under the Jendela plan which will start in the second quarter of 2021,” it said.

For the Orang Asli village in Jelebu, it said, the area was found without 4G Internet access, following which the use of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology would be implemented and scheduled to be completed by end of this year.

For the case in Tampoi, MCMC said efforts to improve the optimisation of the signal strength would be made as a short-term solution, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year.

“For the long-term solution, the service providers in the area will increase the 4G spectrum to increase Internet access in the area,” it added.

Meanwhile, in Kampung Sungai Chengkeh, Celcom and U Mobile are making improvements to the substation since last Feb 24 to improve the quality of 4G coverage in the area.

For the long-term solution, a new tower will be built under Jendela, with the work scheduled to begin end of the year, it said, adding that MCMC would continue to monitor actions that had been taken and, if necessary, would take follow-up measures so that the problem of Internet access throughout the country can be addressed comprehensively. — Bernama



