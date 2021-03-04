IRB service counters to resume normal operations from tomorrow

IRB, in a statement today said the operating hours of tax services counters at all IRB branches nationwide except Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor are from 8am to 5pm every Monday to Friday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Service counters and payment centres at all Inland Revenue Board (IRB) premises will resume normal operations starting tomorrow.

IRB, in a statement today said the operating hours of tax services counters at all IRB branches nationwide except Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor are from 8am to 5pm every Monday to Friday.

As for IRB branches in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, the operating hours of tax service counters are from 8am to 5pm, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 8am to 3.30pm on Thursday.

The operation hours for stamp duty and government special assistance counters in states other than Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor are every Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

In Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, the stamp duty and government special assistance counters are open from Sunday to Wednesday, 8am to 5 pm while on Thursday, they are open from 8am to 3.30pm.

For the IRB payment centre in Kuala Lumpur, the operating hours for payment by cash, credit card and debit card are between 8am and 1pm, from Monday to Friday.

For payments through other methods, it is between 8am and 4.30pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

In Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, the operating hours for payment by cash, credit card and debit card at payment centres are from 8am to 1pm for Monday to Friday, while for other payment methods, are from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Enquiries and feedback can be forwarded through the Revenue Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or +60 3-8911 1100 (overseas) or HASiL Live Chat

The IRB can also be contacted at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama