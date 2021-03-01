NSC issues new Covid-19 regulations for schools

A student has his temperature checked at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cator Avenue, Ipoh as schools reopen March 1, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) were issued by the National Security Council tonight for the education sector, as students and teachers resume physical lessons.

The SOPs encompass the movement control order (MCO), the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and the recovery movement control order (RMCO). With the exception of the social activities category, the SOPs for all three MCOs are the same.

During schooling sessions, a minimum one-metre physical distance must be maintained. Students, teachers and other educational institution personnel must wear face masks at all times, as must any visitors when applicable.

The personnel must also install and register the MySejahtera app onto their respective phones, as its usage is mandatory in locations with accessible Internet coverage.

Exemptions are given for certain locations including villages or remote areas with no Internet access, but they must record the details and contact number of individuals in record books.

Likewise, in educational institutions, it is mandatory to check the body temperature of students, teachers and other personnel at their respective entry points or in areas near the entry points.

A Sekolah Kebangsaan Convent (2) Bukit Nanas student has her temperature checked on her first day back at school in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Health checks and screenings must be conducted every day for students, teachers and other personnel at a specified location within the institution, before the schooling day begins. The checks are also mandatory for any visitors with business at an educational institution.

Information regarding the hygiene and safety steps for Covid-19 must be regularly broadcasted in the morning, during the break period, and before the schooling day ends.

As for social activities, during the MCO period prohibited activities include any assembly or activities involving students, teachers and personnel gathering in large numbers within the premises, including for graduation ceremonies, programme launches or retirement commemorations.

Similarly, activities involving outsiders or the usage of the premise by outsiders is prohibited. Sporting, co-academic and co-curricular activities involving large groups in person with much physical contact is also not allowed.

Field trips are suspended during the MCO, and parents or guardians of students in boarding schools are not permitted to visit their offspring or wards in their dormitories. Likewise, boarding school students are not allowed to go for outings or return home overnight.

Similar to the MCO period, prohibited social activities during the CMCO and RMCO periods include all the above mentioned. However, beyond this, other forms of social activities are permitted but under strict adherence to the SOPs.

Earlier today pre-school, Standard One and Standard Two students were permitted to return to school, as were Year One and Two students in vocational colleges.

Next Monday (March 8) will see Standard Three to Six students return to school, along with vocational college students of all levels, international school students of all levels, and centre-based private education institutes of all categories.

On April 4 and 5, all students in secondary schools and private institutions across all forms or levels will be permitted to return, beginning with Group A on April 4 and Group B on April 5.