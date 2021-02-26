Sarawak Veterinary Services Dept declares Limbang as African Swine Fever disease control area

Dr Adrian Susin also asked pig farmers in Limbang to avoid contact with wild boar or farm animals by increasing physical barriers and stop people from visiting pig farms. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Feb 26 — Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud today said that the Limbang division has been declared as an African Swine Fever Disease Contol Area as it is close to Sabah where one case was reported recently.

He said the Order, under Section 35(1) (b) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, was signed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, in his capacity as the Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development.

“As such the public in Limbang Division including pig farmers are advised to refrain from swill feeding to pigs and moving live pig, or pork products out of and into the division without a permit from the department,” Dr Susin said in a statement.

He said people are also not allowed to bring or purchase online or post pork products into and out from Limbang Division.

“At the same time, pig farmers, in particular, are advised to report any sudden death of pig or pigs and any illegal activities involving pork and pork products to the nearest Divisional Veterinary Office,” he added.

He also advised pig farmers to increase farm sanitation and in surrounding areas using disinfectant.

“They must wash and disinfect themselves after in contact with the live pig or pork products,” he said.

Dr Susin also asked pig farmers in Limbang to avoid contact with wild boar or farm animals by increasing physical barriers and stop people from visiting pig farms.

Dr Susin said all transporters from outside Sarawak must declare any animal or animal product in their possession to the officer at the entry point, including the airport and seaport.

“Any pork or pork products which are moved or offered for sale or sold in contravention of this Order will be seized or destroyed by the State Veterinary Authority,” he said, adding that no compensation wil be paid for any pork or pork products destroyed or seized under this section.

He said failure to comply will result in a fine not exceeding RM1,000.