Four more deaths recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING, Feb 20 — Sarawak reported four more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities due to the viral infection to 73, according to a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

It said the 70th death case was a 48-year-old local man who was confirmed positive on February 1 and had been admitted to the Miri Hospital however, his condition deteriorated and he died yesterday.

The 71st fatality involved a 45-year-old local man who had been referred to the Bintulu Hospital from a private hospital due to breathing difficulty.

“The screening conducted at the hospital found him to be positive on February 6. His health condition deteriorated and he died on Feb 19 (yesterday),” JPBN said in a statement today.

JPBN said, the 72nd death case involved a 58-year-old local man who had received treatment at the Sibu Hospital after suffering from fever and cough.

“He was tested positive February 9. His health deteriorated and he died yesterday,” it said.

The 73rd death case was a 77-year-old local woman who had been treated at the Sibu Hospital for breathing difficulty.

“The patient was tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 16. Her health condition was found to have deteriorated and she died today,” according to JPBN.

Meanwhile, it said Sarawak recorded 134 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,758. — Bernama