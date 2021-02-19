Police seize two computers in latest raid on publisher of ex-AG Tommy Thomas’ memoir

When contacted, GerakBudaya Enterprise director and founder Chong Ton Sin confirmed police presence at their Petaling Jaya premises this morning. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― Police officers from Bukit Aman today seized two computers from publishing house GerakBudaya Enterprise Sdn Bhd for their investigation into former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ memoir, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

When contacted, GerakBudaya Enterprise director and founder Chong Ton Sin confirmed police presence at their Petaling Jaya premises this morning.

“The police confiscated two personal computers used by my staff to correspond with Tommy Thomas on his book,” he said told Malay Mail.

Chong said the officers arrived at 11am and were still present when Malay Mail contacted him.

The officers identified themselves as from the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT), Chong said before adding that this was the third such raid at this office over the book.

On February 7, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed revealed that the police have received 134 police reports on Thomas’ book.

Huzir also said at the time that three investigation papers have been opened on the contents of the book and thorough investigations would be carried out by the USJT.

Thomas’ 500-page book was published on January 30 and has generated intense interest and controversy ever since.

Its contents cover his tenure as the AG from 2018 to 2020 during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, before it collapsed following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.

Among the individuals who lodged police reports against Thomas include former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and former solicitor-general III Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria.