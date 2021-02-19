Lorry driver charged with murdering stepdaughter in Tampin

Abu Hassan Darus, 30, nodded when the murder charge was read out to him before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei. — Reuters pic

TAMPIN, Feb 19 ― A lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with causing the death of his four-year-old stepdaughter early this month.

Abu Hassan Darus, 30, nodded when the murder charge was read out to him before Magistrate Tan Chai Wei.

However, no plea was recorded.

Abu Hassan is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering the girl at a house in Kampung Halacara Baru Londah, Gemas here, between 3 pm and 5 pm last Feb 1.

The court set March 25 for mention for submission of the chemist and post-mortem reports

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazali Omar prosecuted, while Abu Hassan was unrepresented.

On February 12, the media reported that a four-year-old girl died on suspicion of being abused by her stepfather and the post-mortem conducted at the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital in Seremban found that the victim suffered serious head injuries, bruises on both wrists and legs, and bite marks on her body, in addition to three broken left ribs. ― Bernama