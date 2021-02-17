Newly launched DidikTV gets thumbs up from some parents, educator

SPM student Nurul Ain learning after the launch of Didik TV by the Prime Minister, at her house in Wangsamas, Kuala Lumpur, February 17, 2021. The Ministry of Education creates the channel for education TV broadcasts. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) process has now been made easier with the launch of the special terrestrial education TV channel, DidikTV Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (DidikTV KPM) which begins broadcasting today.

From 7 am to 12 midnight daily, students can study while watching DidikTV KPM which will broadcast programmes based on the ministry’s curriculum and co-curriculum, as well as news on the world of education from pre-school to Form 6.

Persatuan Permuafakatan Ibu Bapa Prihatin Sentul Kuala Lumpur president Zainoddin Ramelan said DidikTV was a good platform to help the smooth running of PdPR so that students do not lag behind in their studies.

“It also helps parents and enables children who do not have internet access or appropriate devices, who do not have information technology (IT) skills and so on to study at home.

“DidikTV’s long broadcast period will also facilitate and encourage the children’s learning process while parents can also participate in monitoring and helping their children,” he told Bernama.

Lecturer at the Faculty of Human Development, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Prof Dr Saedah Siraj said the special educational TV channel was consistent with the needs of the moment, when face-to-face teaching and learning in schools are not be possible, and an effective alternative for PdPR was needed.

“Television broadcast is a powerful way to bridge the digital divide in the education sector and also the number of students who follow learning via television is higher. The possibility of students who do not have a television at home is also smaller,” she said.

Most educators also agreed with the establishment of DidikTV as a better alternative, as there were obstacles in the effort to adopt technologies such as online classes and mobile phone applications for PdPR, earlier, she said.

She suggested that the presentation of the television channel should attract students, according to their age and content of the subject.

“An interesting presentation is more effective for the teaching and learning process for students, for example, the appearance of characters or actors trained to teach certain subjects will definitely help learning.

“Another example is that, the history subject for secondary schools can also be presented through films or videos,” she added.

DidikTV, launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today, also broadcasts educational edutainment programmes, student-generated content and lifelong learning content that focuses on good values and student character development.

The channel, which was first introduced, via channel 107 on MYTV, channel 147 on ASTRO and channel ntv7 on TV UNIFI, is one of the ongoing efforts by the Education Ministry to increase access to quality education for students nationwide. — Bernama