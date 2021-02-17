Environment minister says Malaysia returned 5,512 metric tonnes of plastic waste to sources last year

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Department of Environment has returned 5,512 metric tonnes of plastic wastes to their respective countries of origin last year. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Department of Environment (DOE) has returned 254 containers of plastic wastes, weighing 5,512 metric tonnes to their respective countries of origin between January and December last year.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said in addition, the DOE had also suspended the operations of 204 illegal plastic waste factories throughout the period.

“The shipment was done without cost to the Malaysian government. DOE is committed to implementing its enforcement activities to curb environmental pollution,” he said in a statement today.

He said it was in line with the ministry’s commitment outlined in the Roadmap Towards Zero Single-use Disposable Plastic 2018-2030 and the Strategic Environmental Sustainability Plan in Malaysia 2020-2030.

On another development, Tuan Ibrahim congratulated DOE director-general as well as its staff nationwide for the recognition it received at the Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards 2020 hosted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which was held online today.

The Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards 2020 recognise and celebrate excellence in enforcement by government institutions or teams combatting transboundary environmental crime. — Bernama